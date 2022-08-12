Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 173,831 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2,336.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,831 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.31% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 481,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,267,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,216,000 after buying an additional 99,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

BFAM stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.