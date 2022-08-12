Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $18.42 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

