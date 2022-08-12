Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.45% of Yamana Gold worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

