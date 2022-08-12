Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $90,038,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

