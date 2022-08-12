Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Popular were worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 4,587.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Popular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Popular by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Popular by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Popular by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 76,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Popular Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 31.09%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

