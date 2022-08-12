Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 154,639 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 321.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $32,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.85. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

