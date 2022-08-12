Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,099,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.9 %

BMO opened at $102.01 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

