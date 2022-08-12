Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 202.2% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.66. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

