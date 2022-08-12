Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
Shares of BBDO remained flat at $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Featured Articles
