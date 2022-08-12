Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO remained flat at $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

