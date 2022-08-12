Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
