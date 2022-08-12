Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.