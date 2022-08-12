Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of Bâloise stock remained flat at $157.50 on Friday. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Stories

