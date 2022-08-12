Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Shares of Bâloise stock remained flat at $157.50 on Friday. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48.
Bâloise Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bâloise (BLHEF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.