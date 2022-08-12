Balancer One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.33 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $270.98 million and $27.33 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $6.34 or 0.00026572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,456,790 coins and its circulating supply is 42,751,681 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

