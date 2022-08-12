BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.40

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.40 and traded as high as $38.79. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 42,343 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAESY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.76) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $856.25.
BAE Systems Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
