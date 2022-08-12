Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BMI traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $100.42. 72,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,005. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Badger Meter by 74.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.