B. Riley Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $33.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,846,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 123,097 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

