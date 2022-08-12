B. Riley Lowers Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $44.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

SAVA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 9,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,829. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $126.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 18.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

