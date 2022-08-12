B. Riley Lowers Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $44.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Cassava Sciences Trading Up 4.0 %
SAVA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 9,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,829. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $126.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
