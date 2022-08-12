Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Hits $147,763.04

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $147,763.04 and $56.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

