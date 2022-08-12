Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.