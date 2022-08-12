Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 41.29% and a negative net margin of 1,096.37%.

Ayro Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Ayro stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.30. Ayro has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a current ratio of 25.57.

Insider Transactions at Ayro

In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

About Ayro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Ayro at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

