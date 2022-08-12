Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.

Ayro Price Performance

NASDAQ:AYRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,746. The company has a current ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.30. Ayro has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ayro at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

