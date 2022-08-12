Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ayala Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AYYLF stock opened at 12.35 on Friday. Ayala has a one year low of 10.75 and a one year high of 12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ayala from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

