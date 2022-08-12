Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 346,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

