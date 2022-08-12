Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AXON traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,220. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

