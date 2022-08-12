Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 12,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,466. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

