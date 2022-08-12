Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44). Approximately 17,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.56).

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £143.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,447.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 443.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.56.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

