Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.10. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

