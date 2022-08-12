Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 886,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.92. 37,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,508. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30.

