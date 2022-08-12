Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 272,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

