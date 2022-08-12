Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.36. 73,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

