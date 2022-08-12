Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,953 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07.

