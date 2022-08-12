Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 43,763 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,937. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

