Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.69 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 214,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $20,908,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

