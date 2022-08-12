Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$455.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.39 EPS.

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Technology

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.