Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.93 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

