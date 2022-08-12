Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.93 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

