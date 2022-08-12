AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.21.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $216.51. 7,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.95.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

