AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

