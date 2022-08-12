Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Stake Lessened by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,509 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

AVACW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

