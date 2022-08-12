Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $93.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVLR. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.08.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

