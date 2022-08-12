Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $510.32 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $29.08 or 0.00120946 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and $510.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024555 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001498 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00271268 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035553 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009346 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000569 BTC.
About Avalanche
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,937,794 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.