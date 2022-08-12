Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $510.32 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $29.08 or 0.00120946 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and $510.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00271268 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,937,794 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

