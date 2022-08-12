Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Increased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $255.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

