AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Up 3.9%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 34,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 105,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

AUO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

AUO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

