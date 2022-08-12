ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

TSE ATA traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,566. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.67.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

