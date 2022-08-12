AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.43 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 119,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,444. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

