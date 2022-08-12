Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.14.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

