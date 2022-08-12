AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
