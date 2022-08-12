AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

