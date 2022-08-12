Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in July

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Articles

