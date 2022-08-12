Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.84-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Assurant Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. 5,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Assurant by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.