Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 22 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $545.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

