Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

