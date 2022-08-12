Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,122,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

JNK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

